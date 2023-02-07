Support Local Journalism

LOS ANGELES and NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS. TA), the leading developer and provider of inroad wireless electric vehicle charging technology, and Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE — Utah State University) a National Science Foundation funded Engineering Research Center taking on the nation's electrified transportation challenges to the widespread electrification of all vehicles, jointly announced a strategic partnership to codevelop and operate a dynamic wireless charging roadway in Utah approximately one-mile in length. The funding for this project will be based on the Utah Legislature's decision from 2021 to allocate $15 million in funding to ASPIRE (USU) to combat emissions, create jobs and stimulate growth in the surrounding communities.


