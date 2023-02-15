Element Salt Lake City Downtown

Element Salt Lake City Downtown

 By Marriott International, Inc.

The first dual-brand property in Salt Lake City brings style and flexibility to a cosmopolitan winter playground

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Hotels and Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy®'s extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, together with The Ritchie Group and Garn Development, Utah-based commercial real estate development companies, announce the opening of Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown. The dual-branded property commemorates Element's milestone 100th global opening and its first in Salt Lake City, complementing its location in Moab, Utah. The property also marks the first Le Méridien in Utah, and the first hotel with an expansive rooftop bar in the market. This first-ever combination of the two distinctly unique brands is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management platform that provides an innovative approach to maximizing performance.


