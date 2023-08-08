Longtime banking executive Tony Child hosts Pivot Point, a two-day entrepreneurship event designed specifically for the Utah business community.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Silicon Slopes community is home to thousands of startups and small business owners who are all competing for financial success. The macroeconomic environment, along with a dearth of funding and the collapse of SVB, has created significant pressures on the Silicon Slopes startup community, which is expected to perform despite environmental challenges.
Tony Child, CEO and founder of Elevated Worldwide, offers business consulting and solutions to help entrepreneurs achieve peak performance amid these challenges. A longtime banking executive, Child spent decades consulting Utah's top executives, business owners and athletes. In his seminal entrepreneurship event, titled Pivot Point, Child will share transformational insights for high-performing entrepreneurs in a special two-day event at Riverside Country Club in Provo.
The Pivot Point entrepreneurship event is scheduled for August 24–25. The event is geared toward entrepreneurs and other motivated individuals seeking definitive changes in their professional lives.
"Pivot Point is for those who hunger to unleash improved productivity in ways they haven't yet recognized," said Child. "It's for risk-takers, entrepreneurs and business owners who are ready to take big steps to tap into greater potential while recognizing bigger opportunities and rewards."
Over the course of the two-day event, Pivot Point will focus on how the psychology of success fuels transformational results. The summit is specifically designed to empower participants in the following four key areas:
Increasing sales.
Identifying purpose.
Developing invincible confidence.
Stopping procrastination.
During the event, Child and the Elevated Worldwide team will work with participants to drive peak performance in every area of their lives by repositioning the way they approach the power of goals, action, reflection, awareness, mind, belief, decisions and paradigms.
