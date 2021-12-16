SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eligible Salt Lake Community College students who are registered for the 2022 Spring Semester will automatically receive up to $750 in federal grant money. Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this one-time grant is to be used at students' discretion for costs related to higher education.
Eligibility is not dependent on citizenship status. Students enrolled in for credit or the School of Applied Technology classes will receive the grant. Qualifying students who are also Pell eligible will receive $750, and qualifying students who are not Pell eligible will receive $500.
"This is great news for SLCC students. The money can be used for things like tuition, books, housing, food, or childcare, while attending Salt Lake Community College," said Ryan Farley, Associate VP for Enrollment Management. This grant, the Higher Education Relief Fund III (HEERF), can also be used to help students with emergency costs associated with COVID-19.
Advertisement
President Biden appropriated about $39.6 billion for this higher education relief fund to help assist students impacted by the pandemic. More information about eligibility and distribution can be found on SLCC's FAQ page.
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 11 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, the institution will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.