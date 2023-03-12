Elizabeth Smart Foundation Logo

 By Elizabeth Smart Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 12, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Elizabeth Smart's rescue, an uplifting conclusion to the most-followed child abduction case in United States history. In 2002, at age 14, Smart was kidnapped from her home and held captive for nine months. During her captivity, she endured daily sexual assault, starvation and abuse at the hands of her kidnappers. Thanks to public awareness surrounding her disappearance, and a watchful community in her hometown of Salt Lake City, Smart was identified by a bystander and able to return home.


