PARK CITY, Utah, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMT Partners announced up to 1,000 Oxylators® emergency ventilation – resuscitation devices are available immediately for clinical use. The Oxylator is a small portable ventilation - resuscitation device that runs on compressed oxygen or air.
"Oxylators can serve a variety of roles in hospital and pre-hospital settings," said James DuCanto, M.D., Anesthesiologist Milwaukee, Wisconsin USA. "These devices can serve for acute resuscitation or ongoing ventilatory support during a surge capacity ventilation occurrence. The technology has helped thousands of patients in the USA, Europe, and Asia and has served in theaters of war."
Oxylators are patient-responsive and oxygen powered resuscitation/inhalation devices, no electricity is needed. Oxygen, air, or a combination thereof is delivered through a pressure and flow sensing system to provide optimum care. Oxylators may simplify airway management during emergencies and attended short-term ventilation.
"We have 1,000 combined Oxylator HD and Oxylator EMX devices available for hospitals and emergency medical services," said Larry Kronick, President of PMT Partners. "At this moment, Oxylators are available and more will be made based market demand."
Product demonstration video links: https://emcrit.org/emcrit/oxylator/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlzisCN7770&feature=youtu.be
Simulated mass casualty video link: https://vimeo.com/397330150
Oxylator are available to hospitals and Emergency Medical Service providers. Oxylators are not sold directly to patients or individuals.
PMT Partners is a private medical device company that designs, develops, commercializes, and distributes technologies to improve patient care. Products available from PMT Partners include the Oxylator®, PowrSyringe™ Angiographic Injector, and the AirTight Control Syringe™.
For more information, call 1-954-457-2450 or visit www.CPRMedic.com or www.PowrSyringe.com.
PMT Partners media contact:
Carmen Aguilara
(954) 457-2450
Carmen@bacinc.info