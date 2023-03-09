Emmersion’s platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data insigh...

Emmersion's platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data insights into language proficiency scores.

United States Patent No. 11488489 covers Emmersion's innovative process for assessing language proficiency and optimizing personalized learning

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmersion, the leader in certifying language ability through artificial intelligence and developer of the TrueNorth language assessment, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11488489 to the company, which covers its adaptive language learning method. Emmersion's patent remains in force until 2038, and will play a key role in the development of new solutions that accurately assess and improve language skills through personalization.


