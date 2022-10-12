Emmersion’s platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data insigh...

Emmersion’s platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data insights into language proficiency scores.

LEHI, Utah , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmersion, the leader in certifying language ability through artificial intelligence, has been selected to MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies in Utah. Based in Lehi, Emmersion was also recognized as an "Emerging Elite" business, which is an organization that is less than five years old and shows the most promise of future growth. The Utah 100 Awards are presented annually by MWCN and have recognized entrepreneurial success in the state since 1994.

