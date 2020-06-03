SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded Best of State® 2020 in the Business Services – Freight/Logistics division. Winning Utah companies are chosen based on their success in endeavors, usage of innovative approaches or methods and contribution to a better quality of life in Utah. Award recipients will be recognized at the Best of State Gala held on July 15, 2020 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
The Best of State Program® annually recognizes outstanding companies in ten divisions. Each application is reviewed by an esteemed panel consisting of volunteer judges selected from throughout Utah. Each member of the Best of State® judging panel is considered an industry leader or expert in the division they are selected to judge.
"Our team members at England Logistics are consistently focused on improving themselves personally and professionally every day, and it shows in our culture," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Our continued growth as a company is a testament to our hardworking employees, and we are honored to again receive recognition by the Best of State Program."
A complete list of the winners can be viewed at https://www.bestofstate.org/winner2020_business.html.
About England Logistics
England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and chilled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices in Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Greeley, CO; Ogden, UT; and Portland, OR. To learn more visit www.englandlogistics.com.
Media Contact
Wendy Barclay
801-656-4718
wbarclay@englandlogistics.com