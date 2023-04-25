England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/England Logistics)

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded Utah Best of State in the Business Services – Freight/Logistics division. This is the tenth Best of State award for the organization.


