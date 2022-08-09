England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/England Logistics)

 By England Logistics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been featured in Selling Power's 22nd annual 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This list showcases companies leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.

Companies that made the list were evaluated in the following areas: company overview, compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training and enablement, and diversity and inclusion. The scoring process for this list continues to evolve each year. This year more aspects of culture were considered in the rankings.

