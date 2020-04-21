SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been ranked 16th on Transport Topics' list of the Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2020. The company has been recognized 16 years in a row among Transport Topics' Top Freight Brokerage Firms.
News publication Transport Topics has 85 years of experience covering the trucking and freight transportation industries. The annual rankings are decided by a company's net revenue for the most recent 12-month period.
"Transport Topics is a well-respected news publication in our industry, and we are honored to again be recognized as a Top Freight Brokerage Firm," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Our company and our employees continue to strive to grow personally and professionally. The continued evolution in our operations is why we are one of the top freight brokerage firms in the nation."
A complete list of the rankings can be viewed at https://www.ttnews.com/top50/freightbrokerage/2020
About England Logistics
England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company is recognized among the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power magazine and "Training Top 125" by Training magazine. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices in Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Greeley, CO; Ogden, UT; and Portland, OR. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.
