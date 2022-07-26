England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/England Logistics)

 By England Logistics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded a silver Stevie® Award in the 20th annual American Business Awards® Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category in recognition of exceptional service provided by their full truckload team. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

