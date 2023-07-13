Entrata

Combining Entrata and Rent Dynamics will benefit property managers and residents alike, enabling an even more powerful and robust operating system to support resident-focused owners and operators

LEHI, Utah, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, a leading multifamily industry operating system, today announced that it has acquired Rent Dynamics, a leading provider for resident rent reporting and financial resources that promote economic inclusion and financial health for residents. Entrata has acquired 100% of the equity in Rent Dynamics and will be able to provide residents with increased access to financial tools designed to positively impact their financial future.


