GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Honors Impact of Company and Its President

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced that the company and President Chase Harrington each have been named a 2022 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. Entrata and Harrington were awarded in the Organization and Individual categories, respectively.

