Entrata Advanced Budgeting takes advantage of system data to run calculations and automate many aspects of budget building, allowing Accounting users to leverage their financial data

LEHI, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the launch of Advanced Budgeting, providing accounting users with a painless way to leverage their financial data to create credible budgets based on informed assumptions. Advanced Budgeting allows users to be more calculated as they operate their budget, set better expectations for future performance and efficiently manage their business.


