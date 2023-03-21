Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

Wong and Fumo will round out Entrata's diverse and deeply-experienced C-suite as it continues to innovate in the multifamily industry

LEHI, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hires of Catherine Wong as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer and Amanda Fumo as Chief Revenue Officer. In their new roles, Wong and Fumo will further diversify the company's leadership team and lead Entrata into the next stages of its growth and innovation.


