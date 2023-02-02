Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

 By Entrata

Coffman brings decades of multifamily and technology services expertise to Entrata as it continues to innovate in the rapidly-growing marketplace

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Mark Coffman as Senior Vice President of Tech Enabled Services. Coffman has over a decade of experience leading some of the largest companies in the multifamily industry. In his new role, Coffman will help to guide the operations teams for utility management, invoice processing and Leasing Center as they provide top-tier service and optimize delivery for Entrata's customers.


