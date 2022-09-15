Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

A well-known multifamily housing industry leader, Fuhrman brings an added focus on innovation and technology strategy to the company

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Stephanie Fuhrman as SVP of Corporate Development. She is an active property tech investor and advisor and has been instrumental in positioning companies to employ scalable real estate technology platforms globally. Fuhrman joins several other industry luminaries that have recently been added to Entrata's leadership team, as the company continues to deepen its expertise.

