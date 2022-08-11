Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

 By Entrata

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A highly-experience HR leader, Butler brings deep expertise in building HR and DE&I programs at high growth SaaS and Fortune 500 companies

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Laura Butler as Chief People Officer. Most recently from Talkdesk and Adobe Workfront, Butler brings deep expertise in building HR and DE&I programs at high growth SaaS and Fortune 500 companies.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you