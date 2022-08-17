Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

Allan joins Entrata's rapidly growing leadership team, bringing decades of property tech experience the company's core sales function

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Scott Allan as Senior Vice President of Sales. Scott joins the company with decades of sales experience in the property technology industry and will play a key role in fueling Entrata's customer growth as the company continues its focus on domestic and international expansion.

