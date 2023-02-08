Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

Entrata Affordable helps property managers streamline the certification and compliance processes and more while Student Revenue Management provides machine learning algorithms to better benchmark community performance

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the launch of Entrata Affordable as well as a first-of-its-kind student revenue management solution. Entrata Affordable is a new product designed specifically for property owners and managers with affordable housing units, while the student revenue management system provides machine learning algorithms on a bed-by-bed basis to help benchmark performance and optimize pricing strategies.


