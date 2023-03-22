This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
PROVO, Utah, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Coby Nilsson, Enveyo CEO & Co-Founder, as a winner of the 2023 Pros to Know award.
The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
"I'm honored to be selected as a 2023 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive," says Nilsson. "The inclusion in this year's list of winners is a testament to the work that our dedicated team at Enveyo executes daily, and it's a privilege to work alongside them to support organizations in navigating the complex logistics landscape and implementing data-driven solutions."
As Enveyo's CEO and Co-Founder, Nilsson oversees the overall strategy, vision, and execution of the company. Coby's mission for Enveyo is simple — to help shippers and 3PLs make business-transforming shipping decisions by leveraging comprehensive data and integrated systems. Coby and the Enveyo team have successfully delivered on that mission, most recently helping organizations such as Saddle Creek Logistics Services, CooperVision, and GEODIS overcome complex e-commerce logistics challenges and turn their operations into a competitive advantage.
Over the past year, Coby has worked diligently to do his part in healing the supply chain by creating healthier relationships between shippers, carriers, and end consumers. Through real-time visibility into comprehensive data, contract negotiations between shippers and carriers are more transparent, communication between shippers and end consumers is faster, and supply chain organizations can more effectively deliver on their promises.
"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."
To learn more about Coby Nilsson and how his team at Enveyo is moving logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.
About Enveyo
Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and carrier auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.