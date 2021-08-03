PROVO, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and logistics optimization software provider, is proud to announce it has been named to the list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021 by SupplyChainBrain.
Hundreds of solution providers in all sectors of supply chain management were nominated for the annual listing during a six-month online poll. Supply chain professionals submitted nominations for partners whose technology, logistics, transportation, or consulting solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance.
"For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," says SupplyChainBrain publisher, Brad Berger. "This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management."
Organizations across industries partner with Enveyo to optimize their parcel shipping spend and logistics operations. Enveyo's cloud-based suite of logistics software, including Modeling, Insights, Cloudroute, and Audit products, has helped organizations achieve significant cost savings and efficiency gains. Today, Enveyo is the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility from predictive logistics modeling, shipping analytics & automation, to customer delivery experience management.
"We're honored to be recognized by SupplyChainBrain as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's co-founder and CEO. "We want to thank our clients for recognizing our hard work and the impact our solutions have on their organization's supply chain efficiency. This past year has posed many challenges for supply chain professionals worldwide. Our hats go off to all the organizations included on this list. We're humbled to be part of the 2021 class."
Enveyo will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.
To learn more about how Enveyo's solutions increase supply chain efficiency, visit enveyo.com.
About Enveyo
Enveyo is revolutionizing the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including retail, medical, financial, government, aerospace, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is transforming logistics, visit enveyo.com.
About SupplyChainBrain
SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.
