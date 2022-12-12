...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Enveyo Selected as a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics
This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable cold food and beverage supply chain.
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and shipping optimization software provider, today announced Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Enveyo as a winner of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. This award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
"We're proud to be selected by Food Logistics as a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's CEO & Co-Founder. "This award highlights our commitment to technology innovations that support a more efficient shipping process for food & beverage organizations, while increasing visibility into shipment program performance and reducing costs."
Streamlined shipping processes are critical for cold food & beverage supply chain success. Organizations with a multi-climate distribution process face the complex challenge of narrow delivery time frames to ensure product safety and avoid loss of inventory. Effectively distributing food and beverage items that require cold storage or have a short shelf life, means reliable technology is crucial.
Create an infinite number of shipping rulesets to ship products from the location in the closest proximity to the customer
Automatically select the right carrier and service to ensure safe and efficient delivery of food and beverage items
Integrate with any carrier or business system out of the box for seamless inventory management and product picking, decreasing waste and expired goods
"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, or just simply automating a process."
Enveyo is revolutionizing the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including, food & beverage, retail, medical, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is revolutionizing logistics, visit enveyo.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
