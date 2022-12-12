Support Local Journalism

This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable cold food and beverage supply chain.

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and shipping optimization software provider, today announced Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Enveyo as a winner of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. This award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.


