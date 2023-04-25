Support Local Journalism

Inbound Logistics recognizes Enveyo for technology innovations that streamline supply chain operations.

PROVO, Utah, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enveyo, the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, today announced that Inbound Logistics named Enveyo as a Top Logistics IT Provider of 2023. The annual list created by Inbound Logistics editors recognizes the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers that support and enable logistics excellence.


