Over the past two decades, the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party has constructed operations across Europe to recruit thousands of individuals from premier semiconductor and technology companies to PRC-based firms to advance its integrated circuit industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. today released a new report detailing the People's Republic of China's (PRC) recruitment of leading scientists, technologists, and executives from European companies to develop advanced semiconductors domestically in China. These activities are part of the PRC's strategic initiative to modernize its military and become the global technology leader.


