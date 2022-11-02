Support Local Journalism

Breakthrough technology company seeks to develop partnerships to bring groundbreaking antimicrobial technology to catheter manufacturers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVŌQ Bio (an EVŌQ Nano company), a nano-platform technology company, is pleased to announce their participation with the Utah Trade Delegation to Medica 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany November 14 – 17, 2022. EVŌQ Bio specializes in the manufacturing of nano materials that can be extruded into and coat medical devices that are at risk of bacterial colonization and biofilm formation.


