Breakthrough technology company seeks to develop partnerships to bring groundbreaking antimicrobial technology to catheter manufacturers
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVŌQ Bio (an EVŌQ Nano company), a nano-platform technology company, is pleased to announce their participation with the Utah Trade Delegation to Medica 2022 in Düsseldorf, GermanyNovember 14 – 17, 2022. EVŌQ Bio specializes in the manufacturing of nano materials that can be extruded into and coat medical devices that are at risk of bacterial colonization and biofilm formation.
EVŌQ Bio has developed EVQ-218, a nanotherapeutic that shows broad spectrum activity against fungi, gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria without developing drug resistance. In vitro testing at Seattle Children's Research Institute and animal studies at Lovelace Biomedical has confirmed efficacy against 60+ strains of multi-drug resistant bacteria while exhibited no toxicity at therapeutic doses. Third party minimum inhibitory concentration and biofilm inhibitory concentration testing demonstrated comparable or improved outcomes against leading antibiotics.
"Multi-drug resistant bacteria continue to have a significant impact in the healthcare setting," said David Nilson, Vice President of EVŌQ Bio. "Our novel technology has been shown to radically reduce the onset of bacteria colonization and biofilm formation on inserted and implanted devices that can decrease the number of nosocomial infections. The broad-spectrum activity of our technology shows efficacy against staph, E. coli, pseudomonas, burkholderia and all NTM strains tested."
In addition to medical devices, EVŌQ Bio's poly-therapeutic platform leverages nano-technology in the development of antimicrobial applications including a pulmonary therapeutic to treat bacterial lung disease.
EVŌQ Bio's attendance at Medica seeks to develop international partnerships to bring this technology to multiple device and supply manufacturers.
About EVŌQ Bio
EVŌQ Bio (an EVŌQ Nano, Inc company) is a nano-technology platform company developing early-stage pharmaceutical research and medical device applications to reduce the global threat of multi-drug resistant infections. Our technology and unique mechanism of action enables treatment and prevention of bacterial disease, without contributing to the growing list of drug-resistant pathogens.
