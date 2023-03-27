Support Local Journalism

Nanoparticle EVQ-218 measures up to NIST Standards

SALT LAKE CITY and INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVŌQ Nano scientists presented the culmination of 10 years of research and innovation at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Conference March 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  The research presented by Bretni Kennon Ph.D, EVōQ Nano's Chief Science Officer and William Niedermeyer, EVōQ Nano's Chief Technology Officer documents the unique attributes of the nanoparticle identified as EVQ-218.


