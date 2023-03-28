Support Local Journalism

Eva Carlston Academy proudly announces that the entire clinical team attended a thirteen-hour continued education course led by Dr. Robyn Walser, an Acceptance and Commitment Therapy specialist. The training provided the clinical team with the education required to add another element to their therapeutic teachings.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy in Utah is proud to announce the successful completion of a thirteen-hour continued education course on Acceptance and Commitment therapy. The in-person course, led by Expert ACT Clinician, Robyn Walser, taught the clinical team how to apply acceptance and commitment therapy to their therapeutic process.


