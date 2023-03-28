Eva Carlston Academy proudly announces that the entire clinical team attended a thirteen-hour continued education course led by Dr. Robyn Walser, an Acceptance and Commitment Therapy specialist. The training provided the clinical team with the education required to add another element to their therapeutic teachings.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy in Utah is proud to announce the successful completion of a thirteen-hour continued education course on Acceptance and Commitment therapy. The in-person course, led by Expert ACT Clinician, Robyn Walser, taught the clinical team how to apply acceptance and commitment therapy to their therapeutic process.
Each member of the Eva Carlston Academy team took something special from the continuing education seminar.
"I learned how to utilize the 6 core principles of ACT to create psychological flexibility where the therapist and client utilize mindfulness and behavior-changing strategies to treat depression, anxiety, ADHD, and trauma. Issues which are the core of my work." -Stacy Fenton, CSW
"The focus of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) is the therapeutic alliance. Therapist and client can create a vital collaborative experience through the utilization of the principles of diffusion, choice, perspective-taking, and values. I am excited to use this more in sessions with my client's to give them more accountability and responsibility." - Hannah Mecham, CSW
"I feel like ACT really allows the client to separate parts of themselves to alleviate shame and guilt. This will be useful for our students to learn to let go of or accept parts of them and embrace the successful parts of themselves." Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez, LCMHC, SUDC
"ACT helps individuals to accept their emotions and their thoughts rather than fighting them and feeling guilty for them. The act of acceptance will help them decrease unnecessary suffering and increase self-compassion and ability to shift into empowerment, helping them create a rich and meaningful life." Sydney Haga, CMHC
Eva Carlston Academy remains committed to implementing clinical best practices, so
they can offer the finest possible service for its students.
At Eva Carlston Academy, adolescent girls who have struggled deeply are invited to find their unique place in the world, a passion to inspire and guide them, and a sense of purpose in life. A combination of sophisticated therapy, mentorship, the arts, and experiential learning help the students of Eva Carlston Academy heal and grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.