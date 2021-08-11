SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is pleased to announce a partnership with SPEDCO, a premier special education consulting firm. The partnership will provide further support options for parents of students with IEPs and much more.
Eva Carlston students struggle with a range of academic obstacles including significant learning differences like dyslexia, to emotional disruptions caused by anxiety and trauma. For this reason, the Academy has maintained robust and effective special education services. The partnership with SPEDCO will allow the academy to provide additional certified and highly experienced special education services to students. SPEDCO will also provide resources and additional training to the Eva Carlston Academy staff.
"Eva Carlston Academy will always look for new ways to improve their educational and therapeutic services to help students who are struggling," explains Academic Director Kristin Hilman of Eva Carlston Academy.
Hilman continued, "We are thrilled with our partnership with SPEDCO and are excited to see how their assistance helps us improve our tremendous services."
Parents with questions about the partnership are encouraged to reach out to Eva Carlston Academy at 801-449-0089.
About Eva Carlston Academy:
At Eva Carlston Academy, adolescent girls who have struggled deeply are invited to find their unique place in the world, a passion to inspire and guide them, and a sense of purpose in life. A combination of sophisticated therapy, mentorship, the arts, and experiential learning help the students of Eva Carlston Academy to heal and grow.
