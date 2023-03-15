Eva Carlston Academy is proud to announce that Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez, LCMHC, SUDC, has been promoted from her position as a therapist on the Clinical Team to the new Clinical Director. Lisa brings more than two decades of experience to her new role.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy in Utah is proud to announce that Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez, LCMHC, SUDC, has been promoted from her position as a therapist on the Eva Carlston clinical team to the new Clinical Director. With more than 20 years of work in the social service field, Lisa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.
Lisa began her career with youth in the juvenile justice system. Working in several residential treatment centers with adolescents, Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez understands the importance of personalized treatment plans.
Before her professional life, Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez earned a degree in sociology, human development, and criminology from the University of Utah. She then went on to earn her substance use disorder counselor license from the University of Utah where she began work in adult substance abuse treatment with clients and families. While working, she received her master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from the University of Phoenix.
During her time as a member of the Eva Carlston Academy clinical team, Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez continued her education, and accumulated trauma informed certifications. Continuing education allowed her to teach the trauma process at seminars and further research the connections between sexual trauma and addiction.
Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez is excited to expand her role with Eva Carlston Academy saying, "It's inspiring to work at a place that is committed to helping adolescent girls who have experienced deep struggles find their unique place in the world."
"I will work tirelessly to ensure Eva Carlston Academy continues to provide young women with the treatment they need to find their purpose and passions," continues Gonzalez.
At Eva Carlston Academy, adolescent girls who have struggled deeply are invited to find their unique place in the world, a passion to inspire and guide them, and a sense of purpose in life. A combination of sophisticated therapy, mentorship, the arts, and experiential learning help the students of Eva Carlston Academy heal and grow.
