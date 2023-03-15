Support Local Journalism

Eva Carlston Academy is proud to announce that Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez, LCMHC, SUDC, has been promoted from her position as a therapist on the Clinical Team to the new Clinical Director. Lisa brings more than two decades of experience to her new role.

Eva Carlston Academy in Utah is proud to announce that Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez, LCMHC, SUDC, has been promoted from her position as a therapist on the Eva Carlston clinical team to the new Clinical Director. With more than 20 years of work in the social service field, Lisa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.


