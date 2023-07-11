Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Eva Carlston Academy is pleased to announce that their staff completed Clifton Mitchell's Legal and Ethics training program. The training program is the latest in a series of steps the Eva Carlston Academy staff is taking to continue their education to serve their students best.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is pleased to announce the completion of Clifton Mitchell, Ph.D.'s leading Legal and Ethics training program. On June 5th, all department Directors and the clinical and medical team completed the full-day training, which taught the latest legal and ethical guidelines.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.