SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is pleased to announce the completion of Clifton Mitchell, Ph.D.'s leading Legal and Ethics training program. On June 5th, all department Directors and the clinical and medical team completed the full-day training, which taught the latest legal and ethical guidelines.
Eva Carlston Academy helps adolescent girls who have struggled to find their unique place in the world. Eva Carlston Academy's education programs are designed to give young girls a sense of purpose in life. The staff of Eva Carlston Academy is committed to continuing their education to provide the absolute best service to the youth they serve.
The team was excited about the opportunity to attend Clifton Mitchell's latest legal and ethics training program. Below you can see just a few of the takeaways after the training:
"It really gave a clear picture on how to implement professional boundaries in the workplace; I feel working with youth that it is crucial to model healthy, ethical boundaries with others."
Lisa Gaffney-Gonzalez, LCMHC, SUDC, Clinical Director
"The ethics training was so helpful; it was organized and presented in a very engaging way. We were able to discuss the complexities of ethics within our work with adolescents and discuss ways to support our clients and the challenges that they are facing in ethical ways." - Sydney Haga, LCSW, Therapist.
"This training was very effective in illustrating all of the different legal and ethical situations we face as treatment providers. I think all of the participants left with more clarity and confidence in our ability to treat our clients." - Corrie Norman, MPA, Associate Executive Director.
Those looking to learn more about the incredible work of the team at Eva Carlston Academy can call 801-449-0089 or visit https://evacarlston.com/
About Eva Carlston Academy:
At Eva Carlston Academy, adolescent girls who have struggled deeply are invited to find their unique place in the world, a passion to inspire and guide them, and a sense of purpose in life. A combination of sophisticated therapy, mentorship, the arts, and experiential learning helps the students of Eva Carlston Academy to heal and grow.
