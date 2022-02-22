SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston has recently announced that Natalie Moyle, CMHC, CCTP has joined their team as Clinical Director. Natalie has 25 years in executive leadership in healthcare, and has focused exclusively on clinical treatment, administration, and supervision in residential treatment facilities for 13 years. As Eva Carlston Academy reviews ways to continue to improve upon its clinical operations and treatment options for young people, Natalie Moyle will play an integral role in guiding students towards their individualized versions of success.
Boasting a bachelor's degree in Sociology and a master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Natalie has a wealth of educational experience focusing on the prioritization of mental health. Natalie Moyle has supplementary accreditations as well and holds a graduate certification in Conflict resolution/Mediation, is a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, and is a qualified Supervisor at Utah State University. She is known for going above and beyond when investing in the growth of clinicians who are starting their careers in healthcare.
Throughout her career, Natalie Moyle has continuously shown that she is extremely passionate about addressing the unique mental needs of girls as they navigate life and will contribute her expertise as Eva Carlston Academy reviews innovative ways to prioritize the mental health and development of its students. Natalie Moyle's personal ethos is that guiding teens towards their path in life begins with helping them understand how much others care for them.
"With the confidence that comes form knowing they matter, our teens can begin to imagine their purpose in life and how they can affect our world for the better," she adds.
Natalie specializes in practicing from an interpersonal, psychodynamic perspective that is influenced by object relations and attachment theories. Natalie integrates cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), and motivational interviewing (MI) into her practices, underlining these therapies with techniques that prioritize mindfulness.
Eva Carlston Academy believes that Natalie Moyle is a great fit as Clinical Director as she embodies the mission of the residential treatment center through her education, industry experience, and staunch commitment to assisting young people on the path to healing and growth.
About Eva Carlston Academy:
Eva Carlston Academy is licensed a residential treatment center specializing in helping adolescent girls between the ages of 12-18 who are struggling with difficulties such as trauma, anxiety, and depression. Eva Carlston Academy reviews ways to helps teens find their unique place in the world, find their guiding passions, and achieve a sense of purpose in life through comprehensive treatment methods that include mentorship, access to the arts, experimental learning, and sophisticated therapy.
Media Contact
Natalie Moyle, Eva Carlston Academy, 801-449-0089, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Eva Carlston Academy