Everee's modern, white-label payroll solution gives vertical SaaS and workforce platforms the ability to launch payroll products within weeks while growing revenue immediately

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll technology company upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced the launch of its white-label payroll solution, which gives companies the ability to launch payroll products for customers in as little as four weeks. This offering allows them to accelerate growth by becoming the one-stop shop their customers expect.


