Everee is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments by offering a card program that makes earned money available instantly to workers at no cost.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll technology company upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program with the launch of the Everee Visa® Pay Card, allowing businesses to have a no-cost option to pay workers instantly.


