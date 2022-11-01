Everee

Instant Pay gives contingent workers the ability to get paid within seconds of completing tasks, while helping gig companies streamline their payment processes

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, the leading workforce payments platform upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced its launch of Instant Pay, which allows companies to streamline payment operations and deliver earnings seconds after a worker finishes a shift.


