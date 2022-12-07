Everee

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, the leading workforce payments platform upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced that it has been honored as one of Utah Business Magazine's Best Companies to Work For.

Each year, Utah Business Magazine surveys thousands of employees working for Utah companies to identify which organizations are leading the way in creating world-class company cultures and work environments. Winners are selected based on a number of factors including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more.


