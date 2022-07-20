Collection offered at accessible price for fanbase
SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company today announced the launch of the Jazz Heroes NFT collection, available for purchase on its NFT Marketplace on July 27, 2022.
The Jazz Heroes is the first player's initiative NFT collection that illustrates the Utah players as superheroes. The team wanted to be the first to create a unique NFT collection for their fans. There are 6,912 unique NFTs representing the 12 players, illustrated by an artist based in Madrid, Spain.
"We think this project initiated by the players is a really interesting and fun way to engage with their fans, and give back to the community," said Todd Crosland, CoinZoom CEO. "We're glad we could provide a marketplace where fans can easily purchase the NFTs with credit or debit cards, crypto or even cash."
All proceeds will fund a non-profit project in Utah through the Rudy's Kids foundation, which helps improve the lives of young people all over the world, providing access to opportunities and resources in health, education, and recreation.
"We're really excited to offer these NFTs to our fans," said Rudy Gobert. "Although I'm excited that my career is taking me to Minnesota, I will never forget all of my fans and the wonderful community in Utah. I'm proud to be able to continue my work to support kids in the state through this exclusive NFT collection."
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 200 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
Media Contact
Adrianne, CoinZoom, 1 (385) 355-6540, cz.marketing@coinzoom.com
SOURCE CoinZoom