Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announces today the appointment of Neha Komma as VP of Product. In her position, Komma will be defining and driving product strategy to support Nav's overall business as they grow their customer base and cement their position as the only financial health app combining cash flow tools, access to credit report information, and financing options to help small business owners understand what they may qualify for before they apply.

Komma has spent the last decade building products and experiences that scale to serve millions of people in their daily lives. Prior to Nav, she was at Robinhood where she served as  product lead and board member of Robinhood Crypto. Before her time at Robinhood, she worked in the product and growth teams at Coinbase, Airbnb and Facebook.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.