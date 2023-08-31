The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurabilit...

The Experlogix suite of business applications offers purpose-built digital solutions that make it easier for your clients to buy from you. No matter how complex your business or its products, our seamless integrations and low-code/no-code configurability create outstanding digital experiences for your buyers, clients, distributors, and dealers. Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, we’ve worked with thousands of customers across a wide range of industries. (CNW Group/Experlogix)

 By Experlogix

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Experlogix is thrilled to announce its Digital Commerce offering has successfully expanded to the North American market. Experlogix Digital Commerce helps organizations to thrive in the face of ever-increasing demand for seamless online shopping and commerce experiences.  


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.