Experlogix is a leader in CPQ and document generation and automation software for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, NetSuite, SugarCRM, and many other top CRM and ERP platforms. (CNW Group/Experlogix)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Experlogix, whose CPQ software and document automation solutions simplify the most complex sales and other processes, today announced its plans to consolidate all Experlogix LLC and Xpertdoc Technologies products and services into a unified Experlogix brand. The brand transition follows an operating name change of Xpertdoc Technologies Canada to Experlogix Technologies Canada.

