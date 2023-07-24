Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. ("EXR") (NYSE: EXR) announced today the final results of its previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of each series listed in the table below (collectively, the "Life Storage Notes") previously issued by Life Storage LP ("Life Storage OP") and guaranteed by Life Storage LLC (f/k/a Life Storage, Inc.) ("LSI" and together with Life Storage OP, "Life Storage"), for new notes to be issued by Extra Space Storage LP ("Extra Space OP" and together with EXR, "Extra Space" or the "Company") and guaranteed by EXR and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "EXR Notes"), and the related solicitation of consents from holders of the Life Storage Notes to amend the indenture governing the Life Storage Notes to eliminate (1) substantially all of the restrictive covenants in the Life Storage indenture and (2) any of Life Storage's reporting obligations under the Life Storage Notes other than those required by applicable law (together, the "Proposed Amendments"). A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-272407) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the issuance of the EXR Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 5, 2023, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 16, 2023.


