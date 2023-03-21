Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. ("Extra Space") (NYSE: EXR), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, today announced that its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP (the "operating partnership"), has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.700% senior notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 99.823% of the principal amount and will mature on April 1, 2028. J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and US Bancorp are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Huntington Capital Markets, Regions Securities LLC, BOK Financial Securities, Inc., Citigroup, Fifth Third Securities, Zions Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as the co-managers for the offering.  The offering is expected to close on or about March 28, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.  The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.


