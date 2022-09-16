Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

Acquisition adds 107 Remotely Operated Stores to the Extra Space Storage Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively "Extra Space" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of multiple entities doing business as Storage Express ("Storage Express"), which own 107 remote storage properties across Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky.  The acquisition includes all Storage Express assets, including trademarks, contracts, licenses, intellectual property and 14 future development sites. Total consideration for the acquisition was approximately $590.0 million. The Company also purchased E-Tracker, a storage software operating platform, which supports Storage Express locations, as well as Bargold Storage Systems, LLC, which was acquired by Extra Space in June 2022.

