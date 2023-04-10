...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)
SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.
During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.
The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Conference Call Playback:
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Extra Space Storage Investor Relations website beginning May 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will remain available for one year after the call.
Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's investor relations website immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.
