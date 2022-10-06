SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.
During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.
The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Conference Call Playback:
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Extra Space Storage Investor Relations website beginning November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will remain available for one year after the call.
Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's investor relations website immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,177 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 168.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.