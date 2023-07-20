Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Creates the largest storage operator and one of the largest REITs in the MSCI U.S. REIT Index

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) ("Extra Space") and Life Storage, Inc. ("Life Storage") announced today that the companies have completed their previously announced merger, following approval by the shareholders of both companies. The combined company is now the largest storage operator in the country (based on the number of self-storage locations) with over 3,500 locations, approximately 270 million square feet of rentable storage space, and over two million customers.  The combined entity will be among the largest REITs in the MSCI U.S. REIT Index, with an enterprise value of approximately $46 billion.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.