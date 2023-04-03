Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Creates the largest storage operator and one of the largest REITs in the RMZ

SALT LAKE CITY and BUFFALO, N.Y., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) ("Extra Space") and Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) ("Life Storage") announced today that the two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Extra Space will acquire Life Storage in an all-stock transaction.  The transaction brings together two industry-leading platforms, and the combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $36 billion and total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.