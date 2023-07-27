Support Local Journalism

LINDON, Utah, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Brandless CEO Cydni Tetro was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Tetro was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.


